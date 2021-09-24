Media personality and CNN TV host Anderson Cooper said his late mother offered to carry a child for him

Then aged 85, Gloria Vanderbilt found out she could bear children before making the shocking suggestion

The popular journalist said he immediately rejected the idea, but his mother did not give up

Famous US TV host Anderson Cooper has shared an interesting story about his famous late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Anderson Cooper said his late mother, Anderson Cooper, and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt offered to be the surrogate mother for his child. Photo: Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris.

Speaking on Thursday, September 23, while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN anchor described his mother as being kind of nutty.

Cooper said Gloria offered to carry his child 10 years before she passed away in 2019.

Cooper was childless at the time but finally, welcome his first child in 2020 via surrogate.

According to the journalist, his mother had seen a gynaecologist and was told she could carry a child.

Mother's shocking suggestion

He initially thought she wanted another child, only for her to drop the bomb on him.

Cooper attributed his stony reaction to shocking stories to his experience being raised by his mum.

“Sometimes people wonder how, during interviews, I stay stone-faced and listen to people say crazy thing. I grew up with Gloria Vanderbilt," he said.

He narrated the incident saying:

"She says to me, 'Honey, I'm not talking about having a child of my own. I mean, that's crazy, I'm 85...I was thinking, you get an egg and fertilise it with a sprm, and I'll carry your child.'"

Cooper refuses proposal

Cooper said he immediately shot down the idea, saying the children would have been headline news for years.

Two years later, she was still agitating for the idea as she sent him a newspaper clipping about an Italian woman, 65, who bore a child for her gay son and his husband.

