For actor Hugh Jackman, years of living with a void left by his mother who abandoned him at eight years old do not mean a thing

This is after sharing a lovely photo of himself and the mother smiling at each other in a show of forgiveness

Jackman, who was left to be raised by his father alone, showed that he was letting bygones be bygones and trying to recover the decades the two lived apart

Fifty-two-year-old Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has proved that not only does time heal wounds, but forgiveness is also possible.

Hugh Jackman bonds with his mother as they try to recover the years lost between them. Photos: Hugh Jackman.

This is after overlooking the years he's lived without his mother Grace McNeil and forgiving her for abandoning him at the young age of eight.

Grace relocated from Australia back to England in the 1970s, leaving her son under the care of his father Christopher Jackman.

Painful childhood

Six years ago, Jackman opened up about his painful childhood adding that it took four years after being abandoned for his anger to manifest.

According to Jackman, being left that young rendered him a fearful child who felt powerless, but at the same time volatile.

“My anger didn't really surface until I was 12 or 13. It was triggered because my parents were going to get reconciled and didn't. All those years I'd been holding out hope that they would," he said.

The more Jackman grew into a teenager, the heavier the anger inside him got, so much that it reached a boiling point.

Among the things he did to vent was head-butting the school lockers until he left a dent in them.

Jackman soon discovered that sports would make a great avenue to release his frustrations, so he joined the rugby team.

He also joined the church, a move that helped him to find "a level of bliss and peace and calm and joy."

Forgiveness

Fast forward to 2021, and Jackman posted a photo of himself on Instagram embracing his mother.

Captioned "Mum," the photo shows a son and his mother sharing a warm moment accentuated by smiles.

Although forgiveness can be difficult to achieve, especially if it creates many years of pain as in Jackman's case, the actor's decision to let go of the past makes it a story with a happy ending.

