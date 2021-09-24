Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Farouk Aliyu, an APC chieftain, has reflected on the promises by the ruling party in 2015

Aliyu admitted that some of the promises the ruling party made before coming to power were made out of ignorance of Nigeria's situation

The APC chieftain mentioned fuel subsidy removal as one of the policies the party had previously criticised as opposition but which it now sees as the right move

Farouk Aliyu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the ruling party was ignorant of Nigeria's true situation when it sold the “Change!” mantra to Nigerians in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

With President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate, the party came into power in 2015 with the unprecedented defeat of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

An APC, Farouk Aliyu, admits to the party’s ignorance of the country’s situation before selling its “Change!” mantra to Nigerians in 2015. Photo credit: Ali Shitu Potiskum

Source: Facebook

It gave assurance of better security and socio-economic development to citizens in record time.

However, appearing as a guest of Channels TV on Thursday, September 23, Aliyu said inadequate knowledge of the situation in the country at the time was a mistake the APC made during the 2015 campaigns, Premium Times reported.

He described the APC’s promises as “assumptions” which have continued to serve as yardsticks to measure the performance of the Buhari administration in the last six years.

Although the administration has recorded some modest success in terms of infrastructural development, that did not come without mounting debt profile and worsening insecurity situation across the country.

Aliyu was quoted to have said:

“Sometimes, let me concede, when we were in the opposition, there were certain assumptions that you made out of ignorance, sometimes out of sheer mischief.

“When we were in the opposition, we came all round the country demonstrating against fuel hike. That time, we were ignorant, that is the truth, I agreed.

“When we came to realise and we later thought what Jonathan did was not wrong, in fact subsidy should go. Now we have come to know that there are certain indices that can’t continue to be subsidizing. This is the reality."

The APC chieftain also admitted to the corrupt tendencies of some of the party members despite the promise to wipe out corruption in the country.

Source: Legit.ng