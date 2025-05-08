UK embassy has reiterated its commitment to supporting legal migration and deterring abuse

This is coming amid growing concerns about potential changes affecting Nigerians, Pakistanis, and Sri Lankans

Following UK strict rules, Nigeria sees a 63% drop in UK visa approvals amid tighter regulations

FCT, Abuja - The British High Commission in Nigeria has broken its silence over the growing concerns surrounding potential changes to UK visa regulations.

The embassy has reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating legal migration and curbing immigration abuse in a statement released on Wednesday, May 7.

UK remains committed to facilitating legal migration

A spokesperson for the British High Commission addressed the growing speculation, emphasising that the UK immigration system is regularly reviewed to balance support for legal migration with deterrence against immigration abuse, The Punch reported.

"We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel, while deterring those who may seek to abuse it," the spokesperson said.

The High Commission also underlined the long-standing relationship between the UK and Nigeria, stating,

"Our UK and Nigeria people-to-people links are strong and enduring, and we continue to work closely with the Government of Nigeria to tackle irregular migration."

Potential changes to UK visa rules raise concerns

The embassy’s comments come in the wake of reports that the UK was considering stricter immigration measures.

According to The Times, the UK government is looking to make it harder for citizens of Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to obtain visas due to high rates of overstays and asylum claims.

These potential measures, according to the report, aim to target nationalities with higher rates of visa violations, with stricter policies on entry and stay.

Impact of tighter visa regulations on Nigerians

Over the past few years, Nigerian applicants have faced increasingly restrictive visa rules, including restrictions on bringing dependents and limitations on post-study work opportunities.

These changes have led to a significant decline in student visa applications from Nigeria, with many Nigerian students seeking alternative destinations, such as the United States.

Recent data has shown a concerning trend for Nigerian applicants. The rejection rate for UK visas has increased sharply from 1 in 31 applications in 2022 to 1 in 8 by late 2023.

This has resulted in a 63% drop in UK visas issued to Nigerians, signalling a significant shift in the visa approval landscape.

Public urged to stay informed

The British High Commission has urged anyone seeking more information about the potential visa changes to reach out to the Press and Public Affairs team.

The embassy thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation in addressing the ongoing migration concerns.

