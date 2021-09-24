The APC has reacted to the call by PDP for the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to resign

The ruling party's caretaker secretary John Akpanudoedehe on Friday, September 24, said the request by the opposition is delusional

Akpanudoedehe in a statement described the PDP as a failed opposition party that has lost its electoral value

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, September 24, berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after calling for the resignation of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Cable reports that the ruling party in a statement by the national secretary of the caretaker committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said the PDP was delusional.

APC has described as delusional the call by PDP for Godwin Emefiele to resign from office. Photo credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the opposition party had called for the resignation of Emefiele over the depreciation of the naira.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the call was based on allegations by the APC that Emefiele superintended over massive looting of funds in the CBN.

According to the ruling party's spokesman, APC is not in the habit of joining issues with a sinking party which has lost its credibility in the eyes of Nigerians, Vanguard added.

While stating that the allegations were phantom, Akpanudoedehe described the PDP as a failed opposition, adding that the party's current delusions are apparently a result of its leadership crisis.

Engr Mamman Maisalati defends Emefiele

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the national coordinator of Our North, Our Pride Coalition, defended Emefiele.

Maisalati cautioned northern youth groups against serving the interests of certain elements in the region hell-bent on frustrating the economic reforms of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Emefiele has been overseeing the reforms of the Buhari administration without fear or favour.

One Pound hits N745 as CBN ban on Bureau De Change operators affect availability

Meanwhile, the naira opened weak against foreign currency, as the United States greenback, United Kingdom pound and Euro currency all continue to sell above N500 at the parallel market.

At the forex market today, the naira exchanged at N545 to $1, picking up from where it left off and more than 3% (N530) higher than what the Nigerian currency traded for.

The pound opened the forex market higher than the N743 it sold for after parallel market customers exchanged one pound for N745 on Monday.

