The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands the immediate resignation and prosecution of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

The demand was made by the main opposition party on Thursday, September 23 at a press conference by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan.

Ologbodiyan said the call was based on allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Emefiele superintended over massive looting of funds in the CBN.

His words:

“Our party calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately invite Emefiele for questioning over allegations by the national secretary of the illegal APC National Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, that the CBN governor supervised the pillaging of the nation’s vaults under his watch.

“Nigerians were shocked when Senator Akpan Udoedehe, on Channels TV programme “Politics Today” of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, revealed that the CBN governor supervised over the stealing of money in the apex bank, a development for which he must be investigated by the EFCC and if found wanting, prosecuted.

“We have waited for a week for Senator Akpan Udoedehe to recant on his statement or for Emefiele to repudiate the APC national secretary.

“Our party insists that beyond Akpan Udoedehe’s allegation, the tenure of Emefiele as CBN governor under the APC administration has witnessed colossal failures of monetary and fiscal policies, requiring him to vacate the office and hand himself over for investigation.”

Source: Legit Nigeria