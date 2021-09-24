A young Nigerian lady has been praised online for finally getting the scholarship she worked hard for

Onyinye said she spent many months behind a laptop searching for a free-funded masters programme

Months after people thought she was probably into an online scam, the lady travelled abroad for her fully-paid masters programme

A Nigerian lady, Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka, has gone on LinkedIn to celebrate how she got a European scholarship for her master's degree in soil science.

The lady said that the success came after she had spent many months looking into a laptop, an act that made many call her a yahoo girl.

The lady thanked everyone who has supported her. Photo source: LinkedIn/Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka

Source: UGC

I thank God

The lady said that she has finally cashed out from all her pains and struggle. Onyinye went ahead to appreciate God for helping her.

The awardee also thanked her parents and siblings for their prayers. She said she would not have been able to get the success without her mentors.

Her lengthy post on LinkedIn was full of names of different people who contributed to her amazing feat.

Yours is near

Onyinye’s last sentence read:

“To all those still applying for scholarships or jobs, yours is near.”

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 200 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeanyi Emmanuel Anyanwu said:

"Congratulations, Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka! Similar story of being tagged a yahoo boy cos I'm always glued to my laptop at night searching for funding opportunities, but I will cash out very soon..."

Dahunsi Paul Olaoluwaniyi said:

"I'm so so so happy for you Miss. I pray for more Grace in my life too."

Wainkwa Chia Rogers said:

"Congratulations. Indeed you are a legit example that hard work, prayers and patience pays. I am sure 10 years from now you will be an amazing soil scientist."

A lady made her family proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Aishat Dauda, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her academic achievement.

In a post, Aishat revealed she graduated as the overall best in her department of economics, bagging first class.

With a CGPA of 4.86, the Elizade University Graduate emerged as the best in the faculty of humanities and social sciences.

The young lady said that she was really honoured to have her family at her convocation as she got several awards.

Source: Legit.ng