Lyle Mitchell's life before and after the 2015 prison escape

Lyle Mitchell came to the limelight in 2015 as the husband of Joyce Mitchell, a prison tailor shop instructor who helped two convicted murderers escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. Lyle Mitchell was an unwitting victim and witness to his wife’s actions, not a participant in the escape.

Lyle Mitchell also worked at the Clinton Correctional Facility as an industrial training supervisor, but claims no knowledge of the escape plan. Photo: @ NBC News on YouTube (modified by author)

Lyle Mitchell is best known as the husband of Joyce Mitchell, a former prison worker at Clinton Correctional Facility in New York.

a former Joyce helped two inmates, Richard Matt and David Sweat, escape from the prison in 2015.

escape from the prison in 2015. After Joyce’s conviction and eventual parole in 2020, Lyle continued to live with her and has stayed mostly out of the public eye.

Lyle has publicly defended Joyce, stating she was manipulated and overwhelmed.

Full name Lyle Mitchell Gender Male Place of birth United States Current residence Dickinson Centre, New York, United States Nationality American Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell Children 3 Profession Former tailor shop instructor

Meet Lyle Mitchell: A quiet life thrust into headlines

Lyle Mitchell became widely known after his wife, Joyce Mitchell, helped two inmates escape from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. Before the scandal, he lived a quiet life, working at the same prison as his wife.

Lyle worked at Clinton Correctional Facility, where he met Joyce Mitchell. Together, they were part of the prison community, living and working close to the inmates and staff.

Five fast facts about Lyle Mitchell. Photo: @LyleVoicemails on X (modified by author)

The 2015 prison escape: How Lyla was involved

Lyle Mitchell's involvement in the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility prison escape was that of an unwitting victim and a person targeted for murder by the conspirators, not an active participant in the crime itself. The escape plan, created by his wife Joyce Mitchell and the inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat, originally included a plot to murder him.

Joyce was supposed to drug Lyle’s evening drink, so the inmates could kill him after escaping, but she abandoned the plan at the last minute because she loved him. This change of heart left the escapees without a clear plan, contributing to their eventual capture.

Lyle had no prior knowledge of Joyce’s illegal actions, including smuggling tools, helping the inmates, or her relationship with one of them. He was questioned extensively by police as a potential suspect early on, but investigators quickly determined he was innocent.

When Joyce failed to show up for work on the morning of the escape, Lyle alerted authorities and provided important information that helped the investigation.

After the incident, he remained a supportive husband, standing by his wife during the media coverage and legal proceedings despite the danger she had planned for him.

Are Joyce and Lyle Mitchell still married?

Joyce Mitchell in Plattsburgh City Court on 15 June 2015 in Plattsburgh, New York. Photo: G.N. Miller - Pool

Mitchell was arrested on 12 June 2015 and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fourth-degree criminal facilitation. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison.

Joyce was denied parole three times before being released in February 2020 after serving approximately four years and five months of her sentence.

Lyle continued to live with Joyce in Dickinson Centre, New York, and has largely stayed out of the public eye since then. While many criticised Joyce for her role in the escape, Lyle has publicly defended her, stating that she was manipulated by the inmates. When asked whether he would stick with her, he told NBC News;

I do not know, there are so many thoughts running through my head. Do I still love her? Yes. Am I mad? Yes. How can she do this? How can she do it to our kids?

Portrayal in Escape at Dannemora

The true story of the escape was dramatised in the 2018 Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, directed by Ben Stiller. Lyle Mitchell was portrayed by actor Eric Lange, who gained weight and wore a wig and fake teeth to physically transform for the role. Former actress Patricia Arquette played Mitchell.

Joyce Mitchell with her attorney Keith Bruno during her arraignment in City Court on 12 June 2015 in Plattsburgh, New York. Photo: Mike Groll-Pool

The real Lyle Mitchell has only spoken once about the incident and reportedly refused to be involved in the production of the television show. He and his wife have criticised the series for its portrayal of them and their town.

Does Lyla Mitchell have children?

As documented by CNN, Lyla is the adoptive father of a son named Tobey Mitchell, who is Joyce Mitchell's biological child from her previous marriage to Tobey Premo. Lyle adopted Tobey after marrying Joyce and raised him as his own.

During their first meeting since Joyce's arrest, Tobey asked Lyle Mitchell whether he was still going to be his father. Lyle Mitchell reassured his adopted son, telling him,

And Lyle said, ‘Of course, I’ve been your father for 20 years, I’m going to keep on being here for you,

Lyla also has two adult daughters from a previous marriage before he met Joyce. Lyle and Joyce also have grandchildren.

FAQs

Who is Lyle Mitchell? Lyle Mitchell is the husband of Joyce Mitchell, a former prison worker at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. Where is Lyle Mitchell from? He is a long-time resident of the Dannemora area in New York, United States. What happened to Lyle Mitchell? Lyle was caught up in the 2015 prison escape scandal because of his wife, but he wasn’t involved in the crime and has since stayed out of the public eye. Are Tilly and Lyle Mitchell still married? Lyle and Joyce, also known as Tilly, remain married. Where is Lyle Mitchell now? He lives a quiet, private life in Dickinson Centre, New York, with his wife. Who played Lyle Mitchell in Escape at Dannemora? Actor Eric Lange portrayed Lyle Mitchell in the miniseries Escape at Dannemora. Did Lyle Mitchell lose his job? Lyle Mitchell resigned from his job as an industrial training supervisor at the Clinton Correctional Facility in September 2016. Does Lyle Mitchell have children? Lyle Mitchell is the adoptive father of Joyce Mitchell’s son, Tobey, and also has two adult daughters from a previous marriage.

Lyle Mitchell is known for his peripheral role in the 2015 Dannemora prison break as the husband of co-conspirator Joyce Mitchell. He was an unwitting victim in the escape plot, targeted for murder by the inmates and his wife, a plan she abandoned at the last minute.

