BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Pere is getting massive fan love from the streets of his native town Warri

Fans, who took to the streets to show support, released a theme song and canvassed votes for him as the race to win Biggie's N90 million heats up

Pere is up for eviction this weekend and his Warri fans are drumming massive support to keep him in the house

Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere have taken their love for him to a whole new level.

Fans of BBNaija housemate, Pere show support for him on the streets of Warri. Credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

They hit the streets of Warri with a theme song to drum massive support and solicit votes for the housemate.

One of the fans was seen drawing Pere's photo on his head as he was having his haircut.

Pere's handlers used his official Instagram page to share videos of the fans' love with the caption:

"WARRRRRRIIIIIIII Warri no dey carry last oo It's time to show up for your son. few hours more.. Apply pressure. Let’s show up massively and keep voting the “ King of content."

Check out videos from the streets love for Pere below:

Fans reaction

A couple of other fans of the housemate who were not at the street parade have shown their support for him.

Legit.ng captured some fans' reaction, read below:

Ije4me

"The way am asking people for their phone and IUC ehn, them don laugh me tire, but I no go shame for My only General at all, its PRe for the money or no other, we meuvvvvvveeee, pls wat time is vote ending today?"

Imraan_pac:

"No cap all of a sudden I just love him right now his my number 1 fave now."

__Vhee___:

"God bless y’all that came out including y’all voting from ur homes too."

Jo1ny_4_good:

"I love pere now...... never knew he was repping delta.. And e con smart join."

Anizobs:

"I just like this guy so sorry tor misunderstanding you before good luck champ."

Baby_wite:

"We are voting our own in Benin here."

Miz_borah:

"Can’t imagine I was Literally crying I love you so much Pere."

