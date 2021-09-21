The race for who will win BBNaija Shine Your Eyes' N90 million is getting hotter as a couple of Nigerian celebrities have pitched their tents with Whitemoney

Cubana Chiefpriest promised to give out N500k for people with multiple votes for Whitemoney on daily basis

Funke Akindele also showed her support for Whitemoney and pleaded fans should vote to keep him in the house

BBNaija Shine Your Eyes housemate, Whitemoney is getting massive celebrity backing as the race to win this year's edition gets more interesting.

Cubana Chiefpriest has revealed that he will be giving out a whooping N500k to people that have multiple proofs of voting for Whitemoney on daily basis.

The celebrity barman posted an image of How To Vote with Whitemoney's picture on his verified Instagram page with a caption;

"Tag Me With A Video Of Your Plenty Votes For @whitemoney__ I Have 500,000 Naira For 5 Lucky Voters, We Do It Everyday Of Voting. Pls Vote For Our Guy @whitemoney__ Tag Me On Your IG Stories With Your Plenty Vote Proof Once I Repost it You Get Instant 100k."

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele also called her Jenifans to vote for Whitemoney by sharing the same image as Cubana Chief Priest on her verified Instagram page also with a caption;

"Pls vote @whitemoney to remain in the #bigbrothernaija house!! He’s just too hilarious. I keep replaying all his dance videos!! All the best."

Internet users have trooped in to their pages to also show support for Whitemoney, Legit.ng picks some of the fans reactions in their comment sections, check below;

Ayanfe_aa:

"Wahala for who no vote white money like this."

Tosinegunjobi

"Awwww aunty funke came through am crying, thank you God bless you."

Preshcuteheart:

"Yasss Whitemoney for the money ..please every man for himself!!no sharing of votes Abeg!!...#votewhitemoneyonly."

Sandrakalu4872:

"I go vote for whitemoney but you too dy do tribalism something.

Kosy_fausty:

"Can one vote everyday? Cuz I voted already?"

Whitemoney reveals how he got his unique name

BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has got a unique name among his contemporaries.

He revealed to Queen while they were in the kitchen that the name came from the spiritual realm, he said he prayed to God for a controversial name and he woke up to Whitemoney in his mouth.

Queen further probed him that why did claimed his friend gave him the name initially, he said people won't believe the him if he said the truth.

