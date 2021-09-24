Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, has said that the federal government has blocked terrorism funding in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, attributed the success recorded so far in the battle against insurgency to the crippling of terrorism financing.

The Nation reports that said this while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United States.

The minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami said the federal government has blocked terrorism funding.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister restated that Boko Haram had been “decimated to a large extent.”

Malami said the terrorist funding and financing has indeed been crippled substantially and that eventually translated to some major improvements being recorded as far as crippling the strength of terrorists is concerned within the nation.

He said:

"You can see visibly that we are indeed witnessing tremendous success associated with the Boko Haram, which translates to significant decimation of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“They (Boko Haram) have been decimated to a larger extent and you can see what is unfolding as far as the northwest banditry activities are concerned.”

TheCable also reports that Malami said the federal government has identified those who are responsible for financing terrorism in the country.

Malami would not disclose details of the ongoing investigation because it will undermine the “success” being recorded.

He said:

“But then, the truth of the matter is that investigation is ongoing, advancing and for the purpose of investigation, I wouldn’t like to be pre-emptive in terms of making disclosures that would have the effect of undermining the successes we are recording as far as investigation is concerned.”

Malami says FG can't name, shame sponsors of terrorism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Malami said the federal government would not disclose the identities of suspected financiers of terrorism.

It was reported that he said this was to protect the constitutional right of the suspects as they are presumed innocent unless proven otherwise by a court of law.

Malami made the statement while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

