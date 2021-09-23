Despite the pressure from various groups in the country, the Nigerian government says it won't name terrorism sponsors yet

The chief law officer of the country, Abubakar Malami, SAN says such processes are rooted in constitutionalism

The minister of justice stated that the government won't be pressured into embarking on a media trial of the suspects

New York - The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the federal government will not disclose the identities of suspected financiers of terrorism.

He said this was to protect the constitutional right of the suspects as they are presumed innocent unless proven otherwise by a court of law.

Malami insists such issues are rooted in constitutionalism. Photo credit: Ministry of Justice

Malami made the statement while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His media aide, Umar Gwandu in a statement seen by Legit.ng quoted him as saying:

“Trials are judicial process and not about media sensations. Naming and shaming, in the Nigerian context, must be rooted in constitutionalism.”

He said the government had gone after those financing and had succeeded in identifying those that are allegedly responsible.

Malami said the government had also blocked leakages associated with terrorism funding and embarked on aggressive investigation yielding a positive impact.

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, September 22, said the refusal by the federal government to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria had vindicated its position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government provides official cover for terrorists and bandits.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, and seen by Legit.ng, insisted that the decision of the APC-led government to cover the identity of terrorism sponsors validates its stand that such individuals have connections with the ruling party.

FG asked to reveal sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

The forum made reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists in the country.

The MBF said the government has a responsibility to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

US announces readiness to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism

Recall that the United States said it is ready to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard made this known on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.

The envoy noted that the partnership is something they are very eager to do for Nigeria.

