The pro-Adesina support group has revealed that they did not seek the permission of the AfDB boss before obtaining the N100million APC presidential nomination forms

According to the group, all efforts to reach Adesina and present him with the presidential nomination have proved abortive

Meanwhile, the leadership of the 28 coalition support group insists that Adesina remains the best man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina is yet to respond to the N100million APC presidential nomination form procured by the coalition of 28 support groups.

In a report by Vanguard newspaper, the group disclosed that they do not have the consent of the AfDB to purchase the form but they are confident he is the right man for the job.

AfDB boss, Akinwumi Adesina recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to intimate him on plans to support Nigeria with an emergency food production program. Photo Credit: (@akin_adesina)

As gathered by Legit.ng, the group also disclosed that they have been unable to contact the highly revered banker in other to present him with the nomination form.

It will be recalled that the coalition body had earlier paid for the presidential nomination forms in a bid to convince Adesina to declare his interest in the presidency.

AfDB boss, Adesina is the best candidate - Support group

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, May 8 Babatunde Ademola one of the leaders of the coalition group revealed that consultative efforts are ongoing to convince the former minister of agriculture to accept the nomination.

Ademola said:

“I will tell you significantly that we have tried to reach out to him, we have sent messages; we have looked at any way we will get across to him. We have not gotten any definite response from him.

“However, because we know the Constitution of Nigeria is very clear, and the Act that governs the umpire for electioneering is also clear, and we know that the timing is not on our side and we believe that for such person after we have looked at the situation of this country, we need Dr Adesina to come and solve Nigeria’s problem and because of this, we have put our resources together.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the coalition, Mohammed Saleh described Adesina as a man of proven integrity and experience.

He said:

“He has done so much for Nigeria as Minister for Agriculture. He has solved the problems of so many farmers, created so many jobs by solving the corruption in the agricultural sector.

"Particularly the fertilizer, which he brought the e-wallet for fertilizer which the farmers are enjoying now, and it has created a lot of jobs. It has also helped millions of farmers in Nigeria which they are still benefiting and also as President, African Development Bank he has brought a lot of initiatives that solve Africa’s food security problem. So, we will like him to come back home and apply it here in Nigeria.”

2023: Shehu Sani's message to AfDB boss, Adesina

However, following reports that AFDB president Akinwumi Adesina has joined the 2023 presidential race, Senator Shehu Sani has vented his opinion.

Senator Sani said he does not think it is a good idea as he has advised the former agric minister to remain in the AFDB and not allow anyone to deceive him.

Adesina who has served in several high-profile positions internationally is yet to formally indicate his interest in the race.

Adesina meets Buhari, Ooni of Ife

Meanwhile, Adesina who is in his second term as AfDB president until 2025 is yet to issue a formal declaration or mention anything about a presidential ambition.

The Nation had reported that there are indications that the former minister might pick the nomination and expression of interest forms before the deadline.

About a week ago, Adesina met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Days after, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi received the AfDB boss at his palace and shared moments from their meeting on Instagram.

