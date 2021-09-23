The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee on Thursday, September 23, met in Enugu, the capital of Enugu state

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state, who is also the chairman of the committee, made this known while addressing the press

According to him, the PDP remains the most credible platform to deliver good and accountable governance to Nigeria

Enugu, Enugu - The zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, September 23, said it has no mandate to zone political offices such as the president or vice president of Nigeria.

Channels TV reports that the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is also the chairman of the committee, said this in his address at the maiden edition of their meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

The PDP zoning committee says it has no mandate zone political positions. Credit: PDP.

Legit.ng gathered the committee was set up by the party’s leadership for the zoning of national offices of the PDP ahead of its national convention set to hold on October 30 and 31.

He said:

“Our committee is strictly limited to the PDP national executive offices to be contested at the 2021 PDP national convention scheduled for the end of October 2021. We have no mandate to zone political offices such as the president or vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

He added that the work of the committee would contribute immensely “in this deliberate search for national officers of our party that would help the PDP achieve the lofty ideals and goals of our founding fathers.”

Vanguard reports the governor, therefore, encouraged members of the committee to be frank, open, and constructive in their proposals and debates, and exhibit consistency with the enormity of their mandate.

Ugwuanyi further noted:

“The membership and leadership of this committee have been carefully selected as it is composed of very experienced, competent and eminent Nigerians who are desirous of repositioning the PDP to play its role not just as the main opposition political party in Nigeria but to build a party that offers alternative policy proposals and hope to Nigerians that there is still light at the end of the tunnel."

Source: Legit.ng