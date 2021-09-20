Salihu Moh Lukman, the director-general, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has said that Jonathan may leave PDP

Lukman said that inability of the main opposition party in the country to recognise Jonathan fuelled speculations about his defection

According to him, the ex-president can serve well as a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling of All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh Lukman, has revealed why speculations rise over alleged plan by former president Goodluck Jonathan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Sun reports that Lukman the PDP's failure to recognise and appreciate Jonathan has been cited as reason for his speculated plan to dump the opposition party for the APC.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Lukman, has said that the PDP fails give Jonathan due recognition. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Lukman, who is the director-general, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), however, warned that Jonathan should not be tied to only contesting the 2023 presidential election.

He described Jonathan’s possible defection to the APC as a big gamble, saying that the ex-president can serve well in the capacity of a member of yet to be constituted APC Board of Trustees (BoT).

Lukman said:

“Part of the reason high-profile membership recruitments by political parties in Nigeria attract a lot of debate, attention, and controversy, is that it hardly come without any ambition to contest election by those joining the party.

“Although in the case of Fani-Kayode, no one can associate it with the ambition to contest election, which is why many questioned his electoral value, with 2023 elections less than two years away, and with the APC leadership efficiently succeeding to win so many high-profile leaders joining the party, there has been lots of speculation in terms of what all the high-profile membership recruitment into APC represent.

“Partly because President Buhari will be completing his second term and therefore ineligible to contest, the question of who will emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC for 2023 is quite open."

PGF DG Lukman warns Jonathan against contesting for presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following speculations that ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Ebele Jonathan plans to take another shot at the presidential election, the former president cautioned against vying for the country's highest seat in 2023.

It was reported that Salihu Lukman, director-general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) issued the warning in a piece entitled, “APC’s High-Profile Membership Recruitment and Issues for 2023.”

Lukman on Sunday, September 19, argued that if the alleged bid fails to materialise, the Bayelsa-born politician stands the risk of rubbishing his hard-earned reputation.

