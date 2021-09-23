The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has explained why Buhari hosted Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode had recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congres (APC)

According to him, Adesina noted that Fani-Kayode was a founding member of the APC before he ported back to the PDP

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Femi Adesina, presidential media aide, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has forgiven ex-aviation minister and a fierce critic of his administration, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Legit.ng reports Adesina in an article on Thursday, September 23, called on APC members to sheathe their swords and accept FFK into the party fully.

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has revealed why Buhari showed mercy to Fani-Kayode.

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“Not a small ruckus has been caused by the defection of former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"An icing on the cake, or the salt added to injury (depending on which side you are), was his reception at the Presidential Villa by Muhammadu Buhari, father of the nation. The development has been rocking the polity for many days."

He said FFK is by no means a miscellaneous personality, and whatever he does, or does not do, attracts loads of attention.

Adesina noted that he was a founding member of the APC before he ported back to the PDP. And he did not leave quietly, adding that the ex-minister ruffled feathers and stirred up the mud. He became a rabid hater of his former party and its members.

He added:

"Between last week and now, vitriol poured by FFK on anybody with the slightest affinity to APC has been dug up serially. He has said things straight from the gutters, things that the natural man would call unforgivable and unpardonable.

"Against President Buhari, the first family, Yusuf Buhari whom he wished had died when the latter had an almost fatal bike accident, APC as a party, the government, leaders of the party, groups and individuals. Even this writer has suffered horrid descriptions from FFK in many write-ups.

"Yes, he even said he would rather die than return to APC, but last week, he returned—well and alive. Naturally, a lot of loyal APC members are hopping mad that FFK was readmitted into the party. And not only that, he got back at the highest level. Not at his ward in Ile-Ife, Osun state, but the triumphal entry was at the Presidential Villa, with President Buhari himself as the host.

APC chieftain reveals why Jonathan wants to dump PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chieftain of the ruling of the APC, Salihu Moh Lukman, revealed why speculations rise over alleged plan by former president Goodluck Jonathan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that Lukman the PDP's failure to recognise and appreciate Jonathan has been cited as a reason for his speculated plan to dump the opposition party for the APC.

He described Jonathan’s possible defection to the APC as a big gamble, saying that the ex-president can serve well in the capacity of a member of yet to be constituted APC Board of Trustees (BoT).

Source: Legit