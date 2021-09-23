Suspected suppliers of fuel to bandits have been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Police Force in Katsina state

Kaduna - Officers of the Katsina state police command have arrested suspected suppliers of fuel to bandits, Premium Times reports.

Gambo Isah, the Katsina police spokesperson who confirmed this in Kaduna noted that the suspect were apprehended along the Katsina-Jibia road on Thursday, September 23.

Three suspected suppliers of fuel to bandits are have beed arrested along Katsina – Jibia road. Photo credit: @ngpolice

Isah, at a press conference in Kaduna, paraded the suspects, Dija Umar, 50; Ummah Bello, 45; and Nusaiba Muhammad, 16, all of Malali Quarters, in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina.

It was gathered that the a team of policemen on patrol arrested three women for allegedly selling fuel to bandits in a forest in the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were apprended conveying the substance via their travelling bags neatly in vehicles into the forest along the Katsina-Jibia road.

Police arrest foreigner, 4 others allegedly supplying fuel to terrorists in Katsina

The development is coming after the police in Katsina state arrested one Lawal Shu’aibu, aged 32, of Maradi in Niger Republic and four others for allegedly selling fuel to armed bandits in a forest in the state.

The police spokesperson while speaking with newsmen, disclosed that the foreigner was arrested on Saturday, September 18, while conveying the substance in a Volkswagen Passat vehicle.

The police said the other four suspects include; one Sani Lawal, 28, of Magamar Jibia for conveying fuel in a Volkswagen Passat car and Abdulrashid Garba, 50, of Daddara village, Jibia LGA, for conveying fuel in his Volkswagen Golf III wagon.

Police arrest lady supplying arms to bandits with N24m

Meanwhile, Aisha Nura, a lady suspected to be supplying guns and other dangerous ammunition to bandits, has been nabbed by the security operatives in Katsina state.

The 27-year-old lady who lives in Baranda village in the Batsari local government area of Katsina, was arrested by the policemen of Katsina state command.

According to the command public relations officer, Nura was arrested with a whopping N2.4 million suspected to be proceeds of the arms deal.

