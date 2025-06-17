The Lagos State Government has suspended planning approvals along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road due to its disruption of ongoing urban development plans

The suspension follows the impact of the project on the Ode-Omi Action Area Plan, Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan, and the Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) is enforcing the suspension, with the government aiming for sustainable urban development despite the temporary disruptions

In a move that has drawn attention, the Lagos State Government has officially announced the immediate suspension of planning approvals along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu officially commissioned the completed 30-kilometre portion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, several others, as well as the construction of new roads in the Southern region to mark two years in office.

Reasons for the suspension of planning approvals

The suspension comes in response to the considerable impact the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road has had on various ongoing and concluded urban development plans within the state.

The decision, which was shared through a statement by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, via X, aims to address the adverse effects of the project on the state's existing development plans.

Dr. Olumide highlighted that the project has disrupted the recently completed Ode-Omi Action Area Plan, as well as the Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and the Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan, which are at different stages of preparation.

“The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road has significantly interfered with our developmental plans, making it necessary to review the current situation to ensure future developments align with our established plans. It is crucial that we pause planning approvals in the area until further review is conducted," Dr. Olumide said

LASPPPA to enforce suspension order

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been tasked with enforcing the suspension until further notice.

The government has made it clear that while the suspension may cause temporary disruptions, it remains committed to achieving sustainable urban development that prioritises organisation, inclusivity, and livability.

Lagos state's commitment to balanced development

Dr. Olumide reassured the public that the state government was still focused on ensuring that Lagos benefits from the inter-state Coastal Highway.

He stressed that the review and alignment of development plans are essential to avoid further disruptions or distortions that might affect the long-term growth and livability of the region.

