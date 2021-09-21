Katsina police have confirmed the arrest of foreigner and four others for reportedly distributing fuel to terrorists

The force spokesman, Gambo Isah revealed that the foreigner was nabbed on Saturday, September 18, on his way to deliver the substance

Isah hinted further that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to a crime that is contrary to the executive order and other extant laws of the federation

Katsina, Katsina - The police in Katsina state have arrested one Lawal Shu’aibu, aged 32, of Maradi in Niger Republic and four others for allegedly selling fuel to armed bandits in a forest in the state.

Premium Times reports that the police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, while speaking with newsmen, disclosed that the foreigner was arrested on Saturday, September 18, while conveying the substance in a Volkswagen Passat vehicle.

Legit.ng gathered that the police said the other four suspects include; one Sani Lawal, 28, of Magamar Jibia for conveying fuel in a Volkswagen Passat car and Abdulrashid Garba, 50, of Daddara village, Jibia LGA, for conveying fuel in his Volkswagen Golf III wagon.

The Katsina police have recently arrested a foreigner and four others for allegedly supplying bandits with fuel. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Isah said:

“Also arrested was Tigal Haruna, 57, of Kofar Guga Quarters, Katsina, conveying fuel in his Passat motor vehicle with registration number FC 977 LKJ. Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were arrested long Katsina – Jibia road while on their way into the forest.

“In the course of investigation suspects confessed to be selling the fuel at fringes of the forest, contrary to Executive order and other extant laws of the Federation. Investigation is ongoing,”

He added that the command had also succeeded in arresting a 25-year-old suspect of Anguwan Nakaba village, Sabuwa LGA, believed to be a supplier of fuel to bandits in the forest, Vanguard also reported.

“The fact of the matter was that the suspect was observed to have been frequently coming to buy fuel at a filling station in Dandume LGA in his motorcycle, a Jincheng rubber."

