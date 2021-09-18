Governors elected on the platform of PDP have accused their Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi of acting as a mole

According to them, Umahi sabotaged the party during the 2019 general election as one of its major leaders in the southeast zone

The state leaders in a statement alleged that the Ebonyi governor worked for the APC to deliver 25 percent to his benefactors

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi has been accussed of sabotaging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general election as one of its major southeast leaders.

Leadership reports that the allegation was made by PDP governors on Saturday, September 18, while reacting to comments by Umahi over zoning in the oppositin.

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused Governor Dave Umahi of acting as a mole for APC despite being a party member. Photo credit: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

According to Hon. CID Maduabum, the director-general of the PDP Governors Forum the southeast governor was a mole in PDP working for the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Punch added.

Maduabum who stated this while reacting to comments by Umahi, explained that the governor in his quest to deliver 25 percent to his benefactors sabotaged the poll despite being a party member at that time.

Fresh crisis looms as APC governor tackles Fani-Kayode

Earlier, Umahi accused Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, of lying after claiming he was not instrumental in the former's defection to the APC.

The former minister, on rejoining the APC on Thursday, September 16, claimed that he was instrumental in the defection of three PDP governors to the APC.

He listed Umahi of Ebonyi state; Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the governors he helped facilitate their defection to the APC.

However, Governor Umahi, said Fani-Kayode played no role in his movement to the APC, and so he must withdraw the “insulting” statement.

Southeast governor declares love for Buhari, says he has no apologies

Meanwhile, a message has been sent to critics of President Muhammadu Buhari by Umahi of Ebonyi state.

According to the governor, he has no apologies for describing President Buhari as a man with a good heart and father to him.

He disclosed this while receiving the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, at the Government House, Abakiliki.

Source: Legit.ng