A former governor of Zamfara, Senator Mohammed Sani Yerima, had a meeting with President Buhari on Friday, May 6, in Abuja

Yerima is one of the APC politicians who on Friday made public their intention to take over the president's seat in 2023

The senator will now have to slug it out with APC bigwigs like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and the rest

Abuja - Hours after declaring to run for the presidency in 2023, a former governor of Zamfara state, Mohammed Sani Yerima, paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yerima, who also represented Zamfara West in the Senate, met with President Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting and photos that ensued from it were shared on Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

Yerima met Buhari at Presidential Villa on Friday, May 6 (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Vanguard had previously gathered that the federal lawmaker has secured the president's nod to go ahead with his presidential bid.

This has naturally generated speculations and growing suspicion that Yerima may just be among a small group of persons from which the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flagbearer will emerge ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But these are mere opinions the ruling party has not given any hint of a consensus option during its scheduled primary.

