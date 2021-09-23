In the view of Pat Utomi, the Third Force is not necessarily going to be a political platform ahead of 2023 polls

Utomi made this view known when speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, September 23

There have been widespread rumours that the Rescue Nigeria Project (supposedly a variant of the Third Force) is a new party to be unveiled in October

Professor Pat Utomi has dismissed claims that he, alongside other prominent Nigerians, are planning to announce the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) of a new political party on Friday, October 1.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference announcing winners of the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership Awards organised by the Public Policy Research & Analysis Centre (PPRAC), Utomi did not refer to the platform as a political party, The Nation reports.

Utomi said the plan is not to make the movement a political party (Photo: Professor Pat Utomi)

Source: Twitter

The political economist explained that the movement is focused on bringing to the limelight getting competent leaders with no special regard to affiliations.

His words:

“No, I don’t think it (Third Force) is going to be a political party. We need to gather some of these movements, moving towards a better society.”

Third force: Jega, Pat Utomi, Duke, reportedly create new political party ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, it was claimed that ahead of the 2023 general elections, some prominent Nigerians had established RNP.

The founders of RNP reportedly said they launched the political platform to give Nigerians an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara state; Ahmed Abdulfatai, Utomi, former minister of education; Professor Tunde Adeniran and former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke.

Others include former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission; Professor Attahiru Jega, former Kogi state deputy governor; Yomi Awoniyi, Senator Lee Maeba, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Yomi Awoniyi, Dr. Rose Idi Danladi, among others.

Third force will fail, says Afenifere leadership

However, Hon. Wale Oshun, leader of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has stated that the prospect of a Third Force as an alternative to the two leading political parties would not work.

In an interview with the Daily Sun newspaper, Oshun said the people prospecting for Third Force are not different from the people in the two main political parties.

Source: Legit