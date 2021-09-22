An alternative political platform has been created for Nigerians who are not favourably disposed to voting either the APC or PDP

The new platform called the Rescue Nigeria Project is expected to be Nigeria's third force to challenge the two major parties

All eyes are now on the founders of the new party as they get to work ahead of the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some prominent Nigerians have established a third force, Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP.

The founders of RNP say they launched the political platform to give Nigerians an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Former presidential candidate, Profesor Pat Utomi is one of the founders of RNP. Photo credit: Pat Utomi

Vanguard newspaper reports that founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara state; Ahmed Abdulfatai, former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, former minister of education; Professor Tunde Adeniran and former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke,

Others include former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission; Professor Attahiru Jega, former Kogi state deputy governor; Yomi Awoniyi, Senator Lee Maeba, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Yomi Awoniyi, Dr. Rose Idi Danladi, among others.

Delivering his keynote address, Abdulfatai lamented the state of the nation, noting that the high level of nepotism and lack of inclusiveness has given rise to agitations by different ethnic groups.

Also speaking, Professor Adeniran noted that there is disaster at hand, hence the move to rescue the nation.

His words:

“We have a disaster in our hands and we need to rescue the country. We need to look back and see how we get here. We know where Nigeria was before now. We know the task is not going to be easy, but we have to determine how to rescue the nation.”

In his opening remarks, the RNP national coordinator, Usman Bugaje, explained that the Rescue Nigeria Project was founded on the premise that the challenges bedeviling the country were largely derived from poor leadership.

He said:

“The challenge is how to introduce a set of criteria or better still re-calibrate the recruitment mechanism in our political parties to prioritize knowledge, competence, and character. The deepening crises in the political parties is all the more reason this re-calibration is necessary.”

Meanwhile, Hon. Wale Oshun, leader of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has stated that the prospect of a Third Force as an alternative to the two leading political parties will not work.

In an interview with the Daily Sun newspaper, Oshun said the people prospecting for Third Force are not different from the people in the two main political parties.

PDP insists Jonathan will not defect to APC

In a related development, the PDP has declared that former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is not contemplating joining the APC to run on its platform as a presidential candidate in 2023.

The acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said the ex-president has assured them that he would not dump the PDP.

He said speculations about Jonathan going to APC were laid to rest during a meeting he and others had with the former president.

PDP governors slam Umahi

On their part, governors elected on the platform of PDP have accused their Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi of acting as a mole when he was in the party.

According to them, Umahi sabotaged the party during the 2019 general elections as one of its major leaders in the southeast zone.

The state leaders in a statement alleged that the Ebonyi governor worked for the APC to deliver 25 percent to the ruling party.

