The legal battle between the federal government and Sunday Adeyemo, the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, is being stretched further

AGF Abubakar Malami has spoken on the government's vested right to go ahead with another suit against Igboho

Malami, however, on Thursday, September 23, stated that the government is under obligation to obey court orders

Following the award of N20 billion to Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) from an Oyo state high court, the federal government has hinted at the possibility of appealing the verdict.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, told journalists on Thursday, September 23, that the government has a right to appeal the judgment or even file a fresh charge against the embattled secessionist, Premium Times reports.

The AGF said the government can file a fresh suit against Igboho (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Source: Instagram

Malami explained that within the context of obedience to the order that there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the government, Punch added.

Speaking on this, the AGF stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Inclusive of rights of appealing against a judgment, inclusive of right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgment and order.

“And indeed, inclusive of the possibility of filling a fresh action if indeed the jurisdiction of the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgment is an issue.

“So, we are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned."

Don’t hold any protest in my name now, Sunday Igboho warns supporters

Meanwhile, Igboho had advised his supporters against staging demonstrations in his name “for the time being.”

The 48-year-old agitator is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

Legit.ng gathered that Igboho's counsel, Yomi Aliyu, claimed in a statement on Thursday, September 16, that Igboho also asked his supporters to ignore any message to the contrary.

He said:

“There is time for everything. Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho Oosa, is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021..."

Source: Legit Newspaper