Self-acclaimed activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho recorded a massive victory against the federal government in court

During a hearing presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, the Oyo state high court ruled that the DSS pay the sum of N20 billion as damages

The court also declared the invasion of the Yoruba activist's home in Soka area of Ibadan by DSS operatives as illegal

Oyo state - A report by The Nation indicates that the Oyo state high court asked the Department of State Security (DSS) to pay N20 billion to Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho for unlawfully invading his Ibadan residence.

Recall a joint team of Nigeria’s secret police raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state back in July.

The federal government has been ordered to pay the sum of N20billion to Sunday Igboho as damages. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the ruling on Friday, September 17, awarded the sum as damages against the secret police in the suit filed by Igboho, Vanguard added.

The court also declared the invasion of Igboho's residence illegal. The judge berated DSS for acting based on what he described as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices.”

Benin should return me to Nigeria - Igboho

Earlier, the Yoruba Nation agitator stated that he is no longer scared of anyone and doesn't mind being jailed like the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho expressed confidence that if the Benin Republic returns him to Nigeria he would regain his freedom, saying he is not afraid to return home.

In a leaked audio recording, Igboho said that he is ready to return to the country, adding that nothing would happen to him as long as there is God.

Yoruba group gives fresh update on why Sunday Igboho hasn’t been released

Meanwhile, the struggle to get Igboho released from detention is again delayed by the vacation embarked upon by judges in Benin Republic.

The spokesperson for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, made this revelation on Tuesday, September 7.

Igboho’s lawyers had said the Yoruba Nation agitator was further remanded to allow police carry out a thorough investigation into the charges, which included illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers, and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

