Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba Nation agitator, has told his supporters to embrace peace and jettison any protest now

The operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) had on July 1, raided Igboho's house in Ibadan, Oyo state

Igboho's counsel, Yomi Aliyu, made this known on Thursday, September 16, in a statement sent to the media

Benin Republic - The embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has advised his supporters against staging demonstrations in his name “for the time being.”

The Nation reports that the 48-year-old agitator is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

Sunday Igboho has warned his supporters against holding any protest, rally in my name now. Credit: Sunday Igboho.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that Igboho's counsel, Yomi Aliyu, claimed in a statement on Thursday, September 16, said Igboho also asked his supporters to ignore any message to the contrary.

He said:

“There is time for everything. Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho Oosa, is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021.

“In that wise, he has advised against staging any demonstration or rally in his name for the time being. He will also like people to respect his family by not calling his mum out for anything public. Igboho for now has no authentic mouthpiece anywhere.

“In that wise, people are advised to take anything said by anybody claiming to be from him with a pinch of salt. The exception is the statement by his lead counsel.

Igboho asked his supporters to respect the dead, saying that on no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretence of agitating for the Yoruba nation.

Igboho’s mother, kinsmen send serious warning to Sheik Gumi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi received a stern warning from supporters of Sunday Igboho, his mother and kinsmen to stay away from Yorubaland.

It was reported that the warning came after Gumi was seen in a video clip where he claimed he was in Igboho town for a visit.

According to Igboho's mother and supporters, Gumi's visit to Igboho town was ‘suspicious’ and ‘insensitive’.

Source: Legit.ng