An 18-year-old apprentice in Anambra State allegedly impregnated ten girls within five months, including his master’s daughter and a salesgirl

After being dismissed from his apprenticeship, he returned to his village where eight more girls reportedly became pregnant

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, has described the case as overwhelming and is seeking public input on how to handle it

A teenage apprentice in Anambra State has come under scrutiny after allegedly impregnating ten girls within a five-month period, sparking concern among residents and state authorities.

The 18-year-old was initially sent to learn a trade but was dismissed from his apprenticeship after reportedly impregnating both his master’s daughter and a salesgirl working for the same master.

The boy revealed he used the promise of marriage to bed the ten girls. Image: FB/Victor Kaycee Onyendi

Source: Facebook

Boy impregnates ten girls within five months

The incident led to his return to his village, where he allegedly went on to impregnate eight more girls.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, made the development public during a live video on social media on Wednesday.

She described the situation as troubling and said the matter had been brought to her attention by the boy’s mother.

According to Obinabo, the mother expressed fear over the increasing number of girls frequenting their home, reportedly saying, “Anytime I see a girl coming towards our house nowadays, my heart would jump. Please, I need help.”

Obinabo also revealed that the boy explained how he convinced the girls to engage in sexual relationships with him.

“He told me he always says he loves them and would like to marry them when he becomes wealthy,” she said.

Commissioner seeks public advise

The commissioner, while not disclosing the identities or exact location of the individuals involved, noted that the matter had gone beyond the scope of her office and called on the public to offer suggestions on how best to handle the situation.

Anambra commissioner has appealed to the public for advice on what to do. Photo credit: FB/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Obinabo questioned whether the boy’s behavior might have spiritual or psychological roots and emphasized the need for urgent intervention.

The unusual nature of the case has stirred debate online, with many Nigerians calling for counseling, medical evaluation, and community involvement to address the issue.

As of the time of reporting, no official legal steps have been taken, but the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare continues to monitor the situation. The case remains under public watch as the state seeks appropriate ways to manage the growing concern.

Kano man arrested for lewd act with goat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old resident of Dawakin Kudu in Kano State, identified as Shamsu Yakubu, had been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board following the emergence of a disturbing video showing him engaging in an obscene act involving a she-goat.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms—particularly TikTok—showed Shamsu performing an explicit act with the animal while instructing an unseen individual to record him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng