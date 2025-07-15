A Nigerian lady landed in trouble on her first day of work as a result of the kind of skirt she was wearing

According to the lady, the head of her new job's human resources department sent her home because of her skirt

She made a video, showing netizens her outfit to work, which led to her being sent home, and people had divided opinions

A lady has been sent home on her first day of work because of her thigh sl.it skirt.

She had resumed her new job at a logistics company when her skirt caught the attention of the HR department head.

The lady, however, failed to state the name of the company that employed her.

In a video posted on TikTok, she showed netizens her outfit and the skirt in question. Words overlaid on her video read:

"POV: First day at work and HR sent me back home because of my thigh sli.t skirt."

In the clip, she turned around as she flaunted her outfit. Some people criticised her dress to work and supported the HR's decision to send her home.

Watch the video below:

Lady's outfit to new job sparks comments

Dupsy🇳🇬🇳🇬 said:

"No wear this kind hip pad again..especially on outfits like this."

Tian Tian9086 said:

"Ur pant line de show madam…. It doesn’t fit the decorum of certain offices."

Chiamaka Juliet 🫶 said:

"You wear pant come wear hip pad on top😂😂😂.. next time just wear only tight for this Kian cloth."

Adenike said:

"Quickly dea find another job. Never settle down oooh."

Dark skin girl said:

"But there is nothing wrong with your outfit it's gorgeous."

Mimi_Royce222 said:

"Ur outfit is nice but trust me ur pant line Dey show na one of the reason maybe try wear tight instead of pant cus e go Dey show."

BlvckCoco said:

"There’s nothing wrong with the skirt na."

