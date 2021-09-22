Housemates in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes edition were left stunned after Biggie called on missing Nini for a dairy session

Nini's disappearance prank has confused many of her colleagues and left her lover, Saga crying and protesting in front of the dairy room

Pere felt the whole drama was just cruise and fans of the reality show felt the same as well, with many suggesting it was just an attempt to switch things up

Activities got interesting in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes house after one of the housemates, Nini got missing.

BBNaija: Nini Appears again after missing from BBNaija house. Credit: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Her disappearance brought out the meekness in her partner, Saga who cried profusely and protested to Biggie at the front of the diary room.

After leaving Saga and other housemates in confusion for hours, Biggie called on Nini to report to the diary room for her session.

The announcement left housemates stunned with Pere suggesting that everything was just cruise and he is not moved by whatever happens with her appearance or non-appearance.

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction

Nini's disappearance and appearance got fans of the reality show talking. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Mz_angel:

"Pere has been saying it's a prank, If it's whitemoney that said it now, everybody will start attacking him, saying he talks too much, over sabi, now it's Pere nobody is saying anything. even cross said he had a dream about it too. the hate on whitemoney is too much...please keep voting whitemoney till the last day...the Money is White."

Its.giftie:

"Biggie sef dey use this Saga guy dey catch cruise because e know say the guy don lose focus. Smh What a saga.”

Manuel__mannieL

"Biggie be playing the game this year more than the housemates."

Tsola_amanda:

"The insults Saga has been receiving is unnecessary. If I have a man that loves me the way Saga loves Nini, I’ll have sweet peace of mind o."

Iamdrdarl

"Since the housemates failed to entertain us, Biggie pls keep Messing with their heads."

Ify_cyndy

"Biggie is using Saga's heart to catch cruise me am patiently waiting for Saga to come out on Sunday and watch how he forgot 90million d main goal and focus on his own goal 90Ninion."

Source: Legit.ng