It got so emotional for BBNaija housemate, Cross, after a serious round of abusive words from female counterpart, Nini

Cross burst into uncontrollable tears after Nini clamped down on him, but other housemates, Whitemoney and Angel were on ground to console him

The handlers of the young man's Instagram page have reacted that he is not a weak or vulnerable man but blood flows through his veins

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Cross, got emotional and burst into tears after an altercation with a female counterpart, Nini.

BBNaija's Cross shed tears after Nini rained abusive words on him. Credit: @crossda_boss @singhniniofficial

Nini used some strong words, like not too intelligent, dumb and unwise for Cross and the aftermath of all the abuses made him tear up like a child.

In a video that surfaced online, Cross was being consoled by Whitemoney and Angel who both tried to ease him out of the emotional breakdown he was going through.

Cross is not a weak man

The incident spurred his social media handlers to release a statement revealing that the reality star battled with dyslexia, a learning disorder while growing up.

According to his verified Instagram page that posted the crying video:

"CROSS is crying not because he is weak & vulnerable.. but because blood flows through his veins and he is human!

"Growig up, Cross has battled with ‘Dyslexia’ - a learning disorder largely characterised by difficulty in grasping new words and in reading, due to challenges identifying speech sounds & learning how they relate to letters and words.

"As an adult, he has managed to bottle this up while making efforts to work on this challenge. We ALL have our personal battles which we struggle with daily, without anyone knowing and Cross is no different."

Fans reaction

The video has stirred different reactions from social media users who came across it.

Legit.ng gathered some comments from them below.

Cross tackles Big Brother during diary session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cross tackled biggie during one of his diary sessions. He said he would like to witness the exclusive luxury of the head of house lounge.

After speaking about evictions, nominations among other things, Biggie gave Cross an opportunity to speak about other issues he might want to discuss. He wasted no time in talking about the HOH challenge and how he has still not been able to win.

He said he desired to gain access to the lounge before he leaves and also enjoy some of the special meals that other housemates have enjoyed there.

