A viral video of a man ordering his wife to unfollow ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Boma, has hit the internet

Boma made headlines after getting involved in a romantic relationship with a married housemate, Tega, while they were in the house

The angry husband seems not to be comfortable with the idea of his wife following the reality star and the video has got fans reactions

In what seemed like a bad idea for the husband who felt threatened by his wife following former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Boma Akpore, on Instagram, he ordered her to unfollow the reality star with immediate effect.

Boma became popular after getting into a romantic relationship with a married woman, Tega Dominic, while they were in the BBNaija house.

The two housemates shared intimate moments and displayed love and affection for each other, a move that did not go down well with fans of the reality show.

Their love life in the house also dragged Tega's husband into the spotlight and things got messy before the couple decided to let go and reconcile.

Tega's husband might have forgiven her but the man in the viral video has not forgotten Boma as he ordered his wife to unfollow the reality star on Instagram.

Watch the video shared by Instablog9ja below:

Fans reaction

Internet users have responded to the funny video and Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read below:

Obidyke_:

"Local man feels threatened."

Amakacubes:

"Baba no want story that touch oooo."

Miamiprince199:

"Boma done cast."

Cheta_chukwu_:

"Better safe than sorry."

Delanie_fashion:

"The fear of Boma is the beginning of wisdom, Before him go take style Boma him wife."

Prolificmfon:

"BOMA come and collect your Oscar! Your short film with Tega is making waves."

Spiritofsaco:

"No body sings Boma boma in church again."

Boma apologises to Tega's husband

Legit.ng previously reported that the former BBNaija housemate apologised for his actions with Tega while they were both competing for Biggie's N90 million grand prize.

He disclosed during a recent interview that he got constant death threats when he reconnected with the world and insisted that what happened with Tega was not real.

Boma said they were just acting out a script and he has apologised to Tega's husband and her family.

