Big Brother Naija reality star, Saskay, is out of the house and ready to take on her new celebrity status.

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate whose stay in the house earned her over 400k followers on Instagram, recently began her media tour.

The BBNaija star recently began her media tour. Photo credit: @pee_media

Source: Instagram

The ebony beauty left her fans in awe after she showed up for her media tour in a cobalt blue ensemble.

Donning a suit set by Nigerian brand, Alice O Kouture, Saskay, who paired the jacket over a black bralette, kept things pretty delightful and girly as she matched her eyeshadow to the cobalt blue suit set.

Interestingly, this stunning ensemble is fairly affordable, as according to the clothing brand's website, it costs N35,000.

A description of the set reads as follows:

"Ray Suit is cropped to the waist from viscose crepe in a boxy shape, shawl lapel, paired with matching high-rise pants."

See photos below:

Maria's post-eviction look

Maria Chike Benjamin may have left the Shine Ya Eyes house, but she certainly has no plans of diming her shine.

Following her shocking eviction from Big Brother's house, the biracial beauty has been on media rounds, correcting her wrongs, clearing the air, and preparing for the life of fame.

As is the case with many reality stars, Maria isn't playing with her looks, especially when it comes to social media where the bulk of their fame often lies.

The reality star has been serving major fashion looks via her Instagram page - two of which have stood out.

JMK's homecoming look

Jumoke Adedoyin who is popularly known as JMK has been serving major looks since her exit from the Shine Ya Eyes house.

The curvaceous reality star, whilst in the show, never missed an opportunity to put her curves on display and her sense of style unarguably earned her the admiration of a lot of viewers.

Well, she is out of the show and still giving fans reasons to be in awe.

The Kwara-born beauty recently visited the state for her homecoming and her choice of outfit is everything.

