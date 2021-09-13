Big Brother Naija reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, may have left the Shine Ya Eyes house, but she certainly has no plans of diming her shine.

Following her shocking eviction from Big Brother's house, the biracial beauty has been on media rounds, correcting her wrongs, clearing the air, and preparing for the life of fame.

The star has shared some gorgeous new photos. Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

As is the case with many reality stars, Maria isn't playing with her looks, especially when it comes to social media where the bulk of their fame often lies.

The reality star has been serving major fashion looks via her Instagram page - two of which have stood out.

Look 1

Maria rocked an all-white deconstructed blazer over a pair of fitted pants. For this look, the light-skinned beauty went platinum blonde and accessorized with drop earrings and a pair of strappy sandals.

Look 2

For this look, Maria brought all the heat! Everything from her hair to her dress spelt glamour. Ditching the platinum blond hair, she went for a chestnut-blush blond hair which she packed to one side in a low ponytail.

For her outfit, Maria posed in a thigh-high slitted black sequin and sheer dress which put an ample amount of cleavage on display.

Check out the look below:

