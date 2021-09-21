A Nigerian lady, Solace Ojotule, has celebrated moving to the United Kingdom after bagging a MasterCard fully funded scholarship

Solace wrote that she had lost her father at the age of 4 and had to hawk as an undergraduate to support her poor mum of 5 daughters

The lady recounted how she stayed at home for several weeks upon completion of her primary school education due to financial challenges they faced at that time

Congratulations are in order for a young resilient Nigerian lady as she achieved her dream of studying abroad against all odds.

Solace Ojotule is currently at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom on a scholarship that is fully funded by MasterCard.

The lady said she lost her dad at age 4 Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Solace Ojotule

Source: UGC

Solace's mother lost everything after the demise of her father at the age of 4

Celebrating the feat on LinkedIn with beautiful pictures she took in the UK, Solace gave an insight into the challenges she faced while growing up.

According to Solace, her mother lost all the properties after her father passed away when she was 4 because she couldn't deliver a male child.

Left to cater for 5 daughters alone, her mother struggled to make ends meet.

She said there wasn't any term in primary school they weren't sent home for not paying their school fees.

She hawked with a wheelbarrow as an undergraduate to raise money

Solace stated that the struggle continued even till she finished her university education. Whenever she returned home from school, she would hawk her mother's caustic soap all over the market.

This was in a bid to get funds for the next tuition fees.

People congratulate her

Joseph Okezi said:

"Quite an inspiring story. Congratulations! I wish you more success."

Abolade Durokifa commented:

"Go girl! I am proud of you. May the Lord Almighty perfect that which He has started in your life. Dreams are truly valid."

Abiola Dauda stated:

"Congratulations Solace Ojotule You have really come a long way, May the journey ahead from now be easier and rewarding for you."

Jennifer O Francis wrote:

"Congratulation... Super proud of you! Greater feats and blessings await you."

Oladebo Tinuola remarked:

"Oh what a story. It's amazing to say the times of teary sorry is over for you. Congratulations "

