Lydia Okojie has shared touching story of how she became successful despite being the daughter of a mechanic and zobo seller

The beauty queen said it was difficult going to school because she came from a poor background and her parents could not read or write

The graduate of accounting who was recently crowned Miss ECOWAS advised young girls to never give up no matter the challenges

A 25-year-old graduate of accounting from the University of Benin, Lydia Okojie, has narrated how she achieved her dream of becoming a beauty Queen against all odds.

Lydia, who mirrored her life journey in a recent interview with Legit.ng, did not fail to give her parents their flowers for hustling hard to ensure she goes to school.

According to Lydia, growing up was tough because her father was a mechanic, while her mother hawked zobo around the market.

Daughter of mechanic and zobo seller becomes beauty queen Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Lydia recounted how her father would always "drink garri" so that she and her siblings would have enough food to eat.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"If garri dey blind eye, my papa for don blind. He prefers to go hungry so far as his children eat", Lydia said in tears.

The lady first made headlines on social media after a video of herself showing up at her father's mechanic workshop in her convocation gown surfaced online.

Life in the university

For Lydia, it wasn't easy pulling through school. She had to do something to help her family pay her fees.

"Schooling in the university of Benin was really challenging especially the financial aspect. I had to do extra so I would be able to pull through school", she said.

Lydia's success story

Apart from graduating form school and completing her NYSC, the beauty queen was recently crowned Miss ECOWAS; a feat that she is so grateful to attain.

"When I won Miss ECOWAS, I told myself I could do it even when I know that the girls were really classy", Lydia recounted.

Lady who had low grade in 100 level graduates with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class through determination.

She recorded a low GPA of 2.8 and decided to become relentless about her desire for first-class.

According to her, one of the tricks that worked was experimenting with different learning methods until finding a suitable one for herself.

Source: Legit.ng