A young Nigerian lady identified as Promise Ekpo Osaine has bagged four PhD scholarships and three masters offers abroad

She took to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, saying she has accepted a PhD offer from Princeton University, one of the best in the United States

The 22-year-old first class graduate of computer engineering said her journey to securing the scholarships was rigorous

A Nigerian lady identified as Promise Ekpo Osaine has celebrated her achievement on social media after bagging scholarships abroad.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, the young lady said she secured four PhD scholarships and three masters offers.

Promise Ekpo Osaine has commenced her PhD in computer science at Princeton University. Photo credit: Promise Ekpo Osaine/LinkedIn

The PhD scholarships she got were from Princeton University, University of Notre Dame, University of Colorado, and University of Kent.

Her masters offers were from Western Illinois, Alabama & SLU.

According to the young lady, the scholarships she bagged in the US are worth $206,510/year (N85,129,617.30).

Accepting Princeton scholarship

Promise said she has accepted to study for her PhD in computer science at Princeton University, which is one of the best in the United States.

The young lady said:

"As a 22-year-old #Nigerian lady from #Akwaibom, who attended #Uniben, this means a whole lot to me. Growing up, people used the name “OKON” for derogatory examples & it impacted my self-esteem.

"I am sharing this story to inspire every #youth & girl-child out there. They can achieve anything they set their minds to regardless of their humble financial & educational background, skin color, nationality, age, or gender. "

The journey wasn't easy

Promise was quick to note that the journey to obtaining the scholarships was rigorous. She had to deal with 11 rejections after sending out 140 cold emails.

In her words:

"My Journey to obtaining these scholarships was rigorous as I sent 140 cold emails, received 11 rejections & worked my 8-5 Job(sleepless nights)."

She met a life coach

The young lady met a LinkedIn influencer and life coach identified as Wilfred Asuquo, who educated her about US scholarships and statement of purpose.

She said:

"First, I met Wilfred of Zeed Worldwide, who educated me about US scholarships, Statement of purpose & has become my #Lifecoach."

Promise, who is a first class graduate of computer engineering, later met some people who were also instrumental in securing the scholarships. The young lady expressed gratitude to them for their supports.

Social media celebrates Promise

Wilfred Asuquo said:

"Zeed Worldwide seeds are spreading around the world. Thank you Promise Ekpo Osaine for making me proud. My hardwork and time invested in you paid off. I am extremely proud of you. I am confident you will conquer and raise that Nigeria flag high."

Bayode Oluwamoyewa wrote:

"God knows I'm proud of you, Promise Ekpo Osaine. God who has started well with you on this journey will end it well with you. Congratulations."

Elvis Onyedikachi KAWEDO commented:

"This is really huge, Promise Ekpo Osaine. Congratulations!"

Prosper Chukwudi wrote:

"Congratulations Promise Ekpo Osaine."

