There seems to be disunity at the moment in the first family of Kano state as a case with the EFCC indicates rancour within the Ganduje clan

According to reports, the eldest son of the state governor has dragged his mum to the anti-graft commission for alleged fraud

Abdulazeez wants the EFCC to probe his mum, Hajia Hafsat, for her alleged involvement in a case where he claimed he was swindled

Kano - Premium Times newspaper is reporting that Abdualzeez Ganduje has reported his mum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Abdulazeez is the eldest son of Kano governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and his mum, Hajia Hafsat, is the first lady of the state.

Governor Ganduje is yet to comment on the issue. Photo credit: Kano state government

According to the report, the wife of the governor shunned an invitation extended to her by the EFCC, to report for questioning, last week, after Abdulazeez filed a complaint.

The governor's son is said to have complained over a bribery and land fraud case against his mother.

Recall that in March 2021, Governor Ganduje claimed that the videos showing him stuffing bales of dollars into his pockets in 2018 were doctored.

He said in an interview:

“The video is fake and we are preparing to prove that. But I cannot preempt what we are doing with regard to that. I am assuring you this video is fake and all those that are behind it would be put to shame.”

Ganduje further said he sued Daily Nigerian, which first published the videos in 2018, demanding N3billion in damages.

