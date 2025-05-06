A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met popular Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe

In a video, the lady who was overly excited ran to hug him at a car park and the actor acknowledged her with a smile on his face

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, the lady noted that seeing the talented actor in person already made her year truly unforgettable

A Nigerian lady's recent encounter with popular Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe was captured in a heartwarming video that quickly gained attention online.

The clip revealed the fan's overwhelming happiness as she met the talented actor at a car park.

Heartwarming moment lady met actor Uzor Arukwe at car park. Photo credit: @tarilala/TikTok.

Lady meets talented actor Uzor Arukwe

The fan, known on TikTok as @tarilala, shared the video with her followers, revealing the joyful moment.

Her excitement was evident as she rushed towards the actor and embraced him without hesitation.

Uzor Arukwe responded graciously, flashing a warm smile as he acknowledged her admiration for him.

"POV: You met odogwu. My year is made. Met my fave and didn't know how to act," the video's caption read.

Lady runs to hug Uzor Arukwe after sighting him at car park. Photo credit: @tarilala/TikTok.

Reactions as lady meets Uzor Arukwe

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@only1debz said:

"If na me be Uzor Arukwe I for don get 2 wives from each community in Nigeria by now."

@The Beloved One said:

"Jealousy collect my 11 followers. Happy for you, achalugo."

@Precious_20021 said:

"Aww E sweet me for you."

@rachyybillions said:

"I loved the way he was also coming to welcome ur hug."

@shazz said:

"Looks like Manchester Piccadilly car park."

@siroshiobriggs said:

"See the little jumps you are jumping."

@Tees_signature said:

"We plenty wey like odogwu."

@Mayvis Mintah said:

"This is the way you need to react."

@joannebailey123 asked:

"What’s doing you?"

@user2022405938309 reacted:

"And he knows how to handle the situation. Such a gentleman."

@mayabella037 said:

"Very humble man."

@eddyfish said:

"The camera man is supportive."

@Selena said:

"He’s such a gentleman my type of men."

@Chinemerem said:

"No wayyyy WHATTT."

@Crystal | Marketing Midwife said:

"Omgg I’d just faint."

@Shalombless said:

"Is this Manchester you are joking rnnnnn."

@Dee said:

"The fact that he was already walking towards you. How cute!!"

@soft_kendra||lifestyle said:

"If I see Uzor lasan I go dey scream my lungs I think he is the only person I like."

@Mahtilda | Lifestyle Creator commented:

"Odogwu paranpa."

@Chibuzor added:

"Please be hugging him small small."

@Vee added:

"Ik he smells soo good."

@amaroonnn reacted:

"I met him one day at an event but I was so shy to go close and that's one of the things I regret cause he didn't even seem mean or rude. I just lacked the confidence on my own."

Watch the video here:

