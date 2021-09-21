One person has been reportedly killed by a collapsed building at Fanibi area of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday morning.

As of the time of filling this report, some occupants are trapped inside the collapsed building while the residents of the area had commenced rescue operation.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the deceased was a woman whose identity had not been revealed as af the time of this report and her remains had been deposited at a morgue in the town.

Source: Legit