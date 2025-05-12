The Extractive Industry Transparency Forum (EITF) has showered praises on the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)

The prominent civil society watchdog in Nigeria’s oil and gas operations said NUPRC's Project One Million Barrels Per Day is a potential lifeline for Nigeria’s crude production and economic stability

The President of EITF, Dr. Sani Yusuf Kura, said the project is a sign that the NUPRC under the leadership of Gbenga Komolafe understands the urgency of the moment

Kaduna state - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been commended for its Project One Million Barrels Per Day.

The Extractive Industry Transparency Forum (EITF) described the project as a potential lifeline for Nigeria’s crude production and economic stability.

EITF says NUPRC's Project One Million Barrels Per Day is Nigeria's Lifeline for Oil Output.

It was gathered that the initiative was unveiled under the leadership of NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe.

The initiative aims to ramp up Nigeria’s crude oil production by an additional one million barrels per day (bpd).

It is coming at a time when Nigeria is grappling with dwindling output, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment in the upstream sector.

The President of EITF, Dr. Sani Yusuf Kura, praised the project as a bold, data-driven intervention that signals a new era of upstream recovery and accountability.

Kura made this known in a statement released in Kaduna and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 12, 2025.

“We are particularly impressed by the strategic design of Project One Million Barrels Per Day. For the first time in years, we are seeing a regulator not just enforcing compliance but actively coordinating recovery by identifying shut-in wells, facilitating re-entry processes, and unlocking dormant capacity. It is a sign that the NUPRC under Mr. Komolafe understands both the urgency of the moment and the technical demands of the industry,”

According to Kura, the NUPRC's data revealed that Nigeria currently produces an average of 1.4 million barrels per day.

He further stated that the figure is below the 1.8 million bpd target set in the 2024 national budget and the 1.5 million barrels daily quota allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NUPRC believes Nigeria can swiftly close this gap with targeted support, brownfield development, and quick wins from low-hanging assets.

NUPRC's project one million barrels per day will improve Nigeria's foreign exchange inflows, reduce fiscal deficits.

Kura noted that the EITF’s independent review of upstream field operations revealed that over 900,000 bpd are currently shut due to regulatory delays, community issues, logistics challenges, and aged infrastructure.

“If even half of that capacity can be restored within the next 12 months, it would significantly improve our foreign exchange inflows, reduce fiscal deficits, and inspire investor confidence. The beauty of the project is that it combines short-term gains with long-term structural reforms. This is not a cosmetic fix; it’s a systemic reboot,”

NUPRC transforming Nigeria's Oil and Gas sector

Recall that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) commended the NUPRC.

The Pro-Tinubu group said NUPRC under Komolafe's leadership is transforming Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The secretary general of the group, Fabian Opialu, said NUPRC has recorded significant strides in restoring the lost glory of the oil and gas sector in the country.

NUPRC commended for driving accountability

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for Fiscal Transparency in Natural Resources (CFTNR) applauded the NUPRC for its commitment to transparency, institutional accountability, and full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

This is following a directive by the House of Representatives for OML18 Resources Limited to remit $4.02 million to the Federation Account.

OML18 Resources, formerly Sahara Field Production Ltd, is among 45 oil and gas companies flagged in the audit report and data presented by the NUPRC as owing a combined $1.7 billion to the Nigerian government in unpaid royalties, gas flare penalties, and related liabilities.

