Again, the federal government has disclosed its plans to make compulsory the vaccination for civil servants

The secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has said that FG’s call for COVID-19 vaccination of civil servants is a serious one

Mustapha further urged Nigerians to get vaccinated urgently because soon vaccination would be a requirement in all government establishments and functions

FCT, Abuja - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has restated the seriousness of the federal government’s call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of civil servants.

Boss Mustapha made this known on Monday, September 20, at the unveiling of ‘Nigeria at 60 photo exhibition’ with the theme, “60 Years of Our Togetherness", in Abuja.

The Guardian reports that the SGF, who was a guest of honour at the programme, stated that the federal government’s call for all public servants to get vaccinated is serious and one that should not be taken for granted.

The federal government has called on civil servants and other Nigerians, to get vaccinated urgently, before it's too late. Photo credit: Boss Mustapha

Legit.ng gathered that he added that FG would soon make vaccination a big requirement in all government parastatals and functions.

Mustapha urged Nigerians who are yet to be vaccinated to do so quickly, in order to beat the demands that come with it in months ahead.

He said:

“So, my sincere advice to Nigerians, who are yet to get vaccinated, to do so urgently, because very soon, we will make it mandatory in all government establishments and functions that civil servants are vaccinated.”

It would be recalled that FG had earlier revealed its plan to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all federal civil servants in the country, a report by Premium Times also indicates.

Mustapha, who doubles as the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), said that the COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for the workers once the vaccines are available for everyone.

