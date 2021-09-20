THE Federal Government may consider barring unvaccinated individuals from accessing government facilities, among other measures, if the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy being witnessed continues, The PUNCH has learnt.

It was gathered, however, that the decision would only be taken if the government did not notice any significant improvement after the ongoing enlightenment and engagement across the country.

When asked on Friday if the Federal Government was also considering such step, the Secretary to the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Muhammed, told The PUNCH it would be considered if it became necessary.

Muhammed said, “We don’t have such plans but if it becomes necessary, it is something that can be considered.

“There is a lot of mobilisation going on. We have community engagement in all the states where the communities and traditional leaders are engaged.

“We will continue to persuade people through all available means to make sure that people would realise the need and take the vaccines by themselves. For now, there is no plan to do that.”

FG to announce decision on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for federal workers

Recall that the federal government on Thursday, September 2, revealed that it was making plans towards making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for federal civil servants.every employee in its service.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known during the meeting of the health commissioners forum with federal ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and health partners in Abuja.

He explained that the mandatory vaccination had become imperative due to the role federal civil servants perform not just within the country but also on behalf of the government.

