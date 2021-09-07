A Vietnamese court has served a man identified as Le Van Tri, a 5-year sentence for flouting strict COVID-19 rules

The 28-year-old was found guilty of transmitting the highly infectious diseases to eight people including family members

In the past few months, Vietnam has been battling a worsening outbreak that has infected more than 536,000 and killed 13,385 people

A report by BBC indicates that Le Van Tri, 28, was on Monday, September 6, sentenced to five years in prison and fined $880 for spreading COVID-19.

Tri was convicted at the People's Court of the southern province of Ca Mau in Vietnam following a one-day trial after transmitting the disease to eight people, one of whom later passed away.

A court in Vietnam has jailed a man for spreading coronavirus to others. Photo credit: Huu Khoa

Source: Getty Images

CNN citing the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) revealed that the 28-year-old breached the quarantine regulations when he traveled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City.

Local authorities had made it mandatory for anyone travelling into Ca Mau to isolate themselves for 21 days.

According to the report, Tri infected members of his family as well as staff at a welfare centre he visited.

Source: Legit.ng