Seun, a 15-year-old boy who helps his mother run her beauty parlor caught the eyes of a Legit.ng reporter in the heart of Offa.

The young boy who is the second child of his father and the fifth child of his mother said that he has been in the trade for as long as he could remember and started fixing nails for ladies independently since he was 11.

Seun fixes nails for women at his mother's beauty parlor in Offa. Photos: Temitope Popoola / Legit NG

Source: Original

A boy of many skills

The smart boy is an SS2 student of Oyun Baptist High school in Ijagbo. Apart from fixing nails for women, he also knows how to fix lashes.

The young lad is not limited to these skills as he is attached to a barber's shop. His plan is to have a place of his own later where services will be rendered to both men and women.

When asked if he does not get mocked by other boys his age, he said that he does not listen to hearsay as he is focused on his plan to be financially independent. Moreover, he said he has come to understand that women prefer being attended to by men when it comes to beautification.

Seun speaks on his supportive family

Seun is not the only one that has picked up these skills from his mother. His siblings all know how to run the business but they are presently exploring other fields. However, his 10-year-old sister and the last child identified as Semilore is also interested in the business.

Their father is supportive and does not mind that his son works in Owode market as a beautician.

