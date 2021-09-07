Dahvie Vanity’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, allegations

Born Jesus David Torres, Dahvie Vanity is a renowned electropop musician best known as the founding member of the group Blood on the Dance Floor. Dahvie is easily recognizable from his bold look and spiky, colourful hair. The musician gained popularity on the social media app Myspace in which he was known as 'The elite hair god.'

Dahvie Vanity of Blood on the Dance Floor performs on stage during Warped Tour at Marcus Amphitheatre on August 1, 2012 in Milwaukee, United States. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

Besides singing, Dahvie is also a philanthropist and has donated money to a children's home that cares for children whose parents are either imprisoned or addicted to drugs. Check out his biography to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Jesus Torres Dahvie

Jesus Torres Dahvie Nickname: Dahvie Vanity

Dahvie Vanity Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 5th September 1984

5th September 1984 Dahvie Vanity's age: 37 years (as of 2021)

37 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: North Carolina

North Carolina Current residence: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 158

158 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriend: Fallon Vandetta

Fallon Vandetta Profession: Singer and Songwriter

Singer and Songwriter Net worth: $3 million

Dahvie Vanity's bio

Vanity was born in a relatively low-income family. In search of greener pastures, his family relocated to Florida. He had always wanted to be in the music industry since he was a child, but because of his family's financial status, they could not afford to support him record his first projects.

So, is Dahvie Vanity a Puerto Rican? The singer's parents are Puerto Rican.

How old is Dahvie Vanity?

The singer is 37 years old as of 2021. He was born in 1984 in North Carolina. Dahvie Vanity's birthday is on 5th September.

Career

Dahvie has had a long and successful career in music. In 2007, he created a music band called Love the Fashion with his friends. The band's name was later changed to Blood on the Dance Floor.

The band had a few skirmishes, resulting in some members departing and new ones joining. Nevertheless, Blood on the Dance Floor worked on several projects and released songs in various genres, including electronic pop, electronica, and crunkcore.

Epic, All the Rage, Evolution, and The Anthem of the Outcast are some of their best-selling albums. Some of the band's best-known songs are Call Me Master, Bewitched, I Refuse to Sink, I am a Monster, Candyland and many more.

Besides his singing and philanthropy, Dahvie is also a professional hairstylist. He can cut and dye hair to perfection. He also makes clip-in hair extensions and uses social media to promote his hairdressing business. This fascination with hair and beautification possibly explains why very few people have seen Dahvie Vanity with no makeup.

Who is Dahvie Vanity's girlfriend?

Dahvie was dating a model and tattoo artist Fallon Ven Detta. They had an on-again, off-again relationship but eventually ended their relationship and are now living different lives.

Is Dahvie Vanity gay? Judging by his previous relationship with Fallon Ven Detta, there is no evidence of the musician being gay. His past love life suggests he is straight.

Body measurements

Dahvie Vanity's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) and he weighs 158 lbs (72 kgs). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Dahvie Vanity's tattoos

Vanity's body has numerous tattoos. He claimed in an interview that he is a passionate gamer and that his desire to have the characters tattooed on his entire arm was motivated by his passion for the games. He also mentioned that each gaming character represented a small portion of his persona.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net worth, Dahvie Vanity's net worth is $3 million.

Dahvie Vanity's allegations

Several rap* and sexual assault charges have been levelled against Dahvie Vanity, most of which arise from contacts with teenage followers. Dianna Farrell, a 14-year-old girl, was one of Dahvie Vanity's alleged victims. She was reportedly assaulted by Dahvie in her residence on a Sunday night in June 2007.

He has also been accused of being a paed*phile on multiple occasions. Some of these allegations by Dahvie vanity's victims seem to tie back to his band that has often been criticized for creating obscene music with explicit sexual content.

Vanity was also accused of choking guitarist Ash Costello. In an interview, Ash Costello told Chris Hansen that she was choked and nearly killed by a masked figure she believes was Vanity while they were on the same tour in 2010.

Dahvie Vanity is an interesting albeit controversial figure. His illustrious music career paints the picture of a dedicated musician, but his frequent allegations of misconduct say otherwise. Still, the artist and his band continue to receive fan support from different parts of the world.

