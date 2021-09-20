The federal government has assured that candidates who missed the 2021 WASSCE will get a second chance to take their paper

The ministry of education on Monday, September 20, condemned the disruption of the ongoing WASSCE in the southeast

Recall that suspected gunmen enforcing the IPOB sit-at-home order chased away some students taking the exam in Imo state

Abuja - Candidates who missed the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the Nigerian southeast region will be given another opportunity to write the exam.

Sonny Echono, the permanent secretary of the ministry of education made this known while monitoring some examination centres in Abuja on Monday, September 20, The Nation reports.

According to him, the ministry will put modalities in place to ensure that the candidates who missed the exam have another shot at the paper they missed.

In another report by The Cable, Echono who frowned at the disruption of examination centres expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination across the country.

According to Echono, the ongoing 2021 exam was written by over 1.57 million candidates in over 19,000 exams centres.

Heavy shooting as suspected IPOB militants chase students out of WAEC exam hall

Recall that students of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba local government area of Imo state were stopped from taking their examination.

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, September 13, stormed the school and started shooting sporadically into the air.

It was gathered that the attack is following the declaration of sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Students who were preparing to sit for English in the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as well their teachers fled in different directions as the gunmen shot.

WASSCE 2021: WAEC reveals when results will be available

Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed when the results of the ongoing 2021 WASSCE will be available.

The examination council's director of public affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, said the results will be out 45 days after the last paper is written.

Ojijeogu reportedly added that the certificates will also be available 90 days after the last paper is written.

