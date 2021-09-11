The results of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination will be available 45 days after the last paper was written

This is according to WAEC's director of public affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, who added that the certificates will be available 90 days after

WASSCE reportedly started in Nigeria on Monday, August 16, and will end on Thursday, September 30

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed when the results of the ongoing 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be available.

According to BBC News Pidgin, the examination council's director of public affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, said the results will be out 45 days after the last paper is written.

Ojijeogu reportedly added that the certificates will also be available 90 days after the last paper is written.

Legit.ng gathers that the examination started in Nigeria on Monday, August 16, and will end on Thursday, September 30.

WASSCE: Yahaya Bello reads riot act, warns against ‘miracle centres’ in Kogi

Apparently disturbed by the level of examination malpractices among the school leavers in the state, the Kogi government has vowed to end 'Miracle Centres' in the state.

The state government said it would pay close attention to so-called centres as part of its efforts to tackle examination malpractices during the ongoing 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with exam monitors from the ministry and 21 local government areas, the state commissioner for education, science and technology, Wemi Jones, said the state would not allow such malpractices in the ongoing SSCE.

‘Miracle Centres’ are usually schools where teachers and invigilators closed their eyes to the examination malpractices by students.

WAEC says candidates without NIN won’t be allowed to register for 2022 WASSCE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said candidates would not be allowed to register for its school certificate examination from 2022 without their National Identification Number (NIN).

It was reported that the new condition was announced by the council's head of national office, Patrick Areghan, on Tuesday, August 10, in Lagos.

Areghan noted that beginning from 2022, the NIN will become a mandatory requirement before students will write the WASSCE.

