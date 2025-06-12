Nigerian importers will now be required to pay additional charges on every 20-foot container cargo coming from five countries

The shipping line has given reasons for the new charge and mentioned when it will take effect

Other West African countries are affected by the directive, including Ghana and other of Nigeria's neighbours

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Importers bringing goods into Nigeria and other West African countries will now have to pay more as CMA CGM Shipping lines has imposed additional charges.

Every twenty-foot equivalent unit of container coming from Asia to these countries will now attract an additional $1,200 charge, in addition to other existing charges.

According to the notice from the French shipping company, the new charges take effect on Sunday, 15 June 2025.

This is similar to charges the company imposed at about this time last year. Photo credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Shipping line increases charges for Nigeria, other countries

According to the notice, the surcharge is a response to the seasonal cargo surges and will also ease the pressures of operational costs along the Asia-Africa trade route.

Neighbouring countries such as Ghana, the Republic of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Equatorial Guinea are also affected by the surcharge, the PUNCH reports.

It also extends to destination ports in Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Angola.

Note that the company similarly imposed a $400 peak season surcharge around July 2024.

New charges affect cargo from five countries

The surcharge will be imposed on dry cargo transported under short-term contracts from any of these locations:

Southeast Asia

Northeast Asia

China

Hong Kong

Macau Special Administrative Region.

The shipping company noted that all other applicable costs, like terminal handling charges, basic freight, bunker-related fees, and safety or security surcharges, remain the same.

CMA CGM imposes surcharge on cargoes from China to nine countries

In the same vein, the company imposed another surcharge on cargoes originating from China and heading to countries in West Africa’s North Range.

This additional $1,600 charge applies to each 20-foot container, while 40-foot containers incur no extra charges.

The destination countries affected by this surcharge include:

Senegal

Liberia

Gambia

Guinea

Mauritania

Sierra Leone

Guinea-Bissau

Cape Verde

São Tomé & Príncipe.

CMA CGM gives reasons for additional charges

The shipping firm noted that the Asia-Africa trade route is one of the busiest in the world, and the additional charges are a response to challenges that come during peak periods like this.

It reiterated its commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted service despite the seasonal market pressures.

Note that the company has already removed the container deposit requirement for all new bookings starting May 21, 2025.

The French shipping company also recently imposed $100 surcharge on cargoes coming to Nigeria from three countries. Photo credit: Christophe SIMON/AFP/File

Source: AFP

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also slashed the Customs exchange rate for importers to clear goods, thus easing some pressures.

Shipping line slams $100 charge on Nigeria-bound cargo

In related news, CMA CGM imposed a $100 surcharge on Nigeria-bound container cargoes, sparking controversy among shipping agents.

The $100 surcharge applies to every twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) coming into Nigeria from three countries, including China.

The notice, dated 5 May 2025 and published on the company’s website, stated that the surcharge would apply to short-term contracts and take effect from May 1, remaining in place until further notice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng