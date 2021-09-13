The ongoing WASSCE being written by secondary school students has been disrupted in Njaba , LGA of Imo state

Unidentified gunmen invaded the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume and stopped students from taking a paper

The gunmen attacked the school following the declaration of sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

Nkume, Imo - A report by Daily Trust indicates that students of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba local government area of Imo state were stopped from taking their examination.

According to the report, gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, September 13, stormed the school and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Gunmen attacked a secondary school in Imo state following the declaration of sit-at-home order by IPOB. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

It was gathered that the attack is following the declaration of sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Students who were preparing to sit for English in the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as well their teachers fled in different directions as the gunmen shot, The Punch added.

Thpugh there are no reports of casualties, the gunmen, however, set ablaze motorcycles belonging to some of the staff and students.

