Israel: How Donald Trump's US Bombed Iran, Video Explains
- B-2 bombers dropped several Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs -- known as "bunker busters" -- during the US mission over Iran on Sunday, June 22
- Pentagon officials disclosed that the US "devastated" Iran's nuclear programmes, using decoys and advanced weapons in the largest B-2 strike in history
- Explainer videos have now shown how US B-2 stealth bombers flew from Missouri to Iran, air-refuelled en route, to deploy GBU-57 "Massive Ordnance Penetrator" bombs – the heaviest conventional weapons (13,600kg) in America’s arsenal
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Tehran, Iran - The B-2 stealth bombers flew 13,000km from Missouri in the United States (US) to Iran and air-refuelled en route to deploy GBU-57 'massive ordnance penetrator' (MOP) bombs, the heaviest conventional weapons (13,600kg) in the US’s arsenal.
Legit.ng reports that designed to pierce 60 metres of concrete/rock before detonating their 2,400kg warheads, these bunker-busters can target underground facilities.
Iran vs Israel conflict latest
The B-2’s radar-evading stealth allows it to penetrate defended airspace undetected, though each bomber carries just two MOPs due to their size.
With global strike capability in hours, Sunday's mission demonstrated the US’s unique capacity to hit hardened nuclear sites that evade Israeli missiles. The operation also highlighted escalating technical warfare as Iran deepens its fortified installations.
How US stealth bombers hit Iran
While most of the world slept, the US launched one of the most precise and devastating military operations in modern history, and Iran never saw it coming.
Here is what unfolded:
- 125+ U.S. aircraft took part in the strike.
- Seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers flew an 18-hour mission with multiple refuelings.
- They dropped 14 MOPs on Iran’s underground nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz.
- At the same time, a US submarine launched more than 24 Tomahawk missiles at surface targets in Esfahan.
- Decoy bombers flew west as the real strike force slipped in from the east
The entire mission was executed with surgical precision by multiple US commands: Cyber, Strategic, Space, European, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), and more, all with near-zero communication.
John Dan 'Razin' Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, summed it up:
“No other military in the world could have done this.”
Watch a video explainer below courtesy of an X clip by Open Source Intel (@Osint613):
Another video explainer, by Al Jazeera, can be viewed below:
Iran speaks after US attacked country
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abbas Araqchi, the foreign minister of Iran, warned that strikes by the US will have ‘everlasting consequences’.
Araqchi asserted that the US, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a "grave violation" of the UN Charter and international law by attacking Iran's "peaceful nuclear installations".
Source: Legit.ng
